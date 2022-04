Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Alfonso Rivas. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Austin Riley homers to center field. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield to Alfonso Rivas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Cubs 0.

Cubs second. Alfonso Rivas walks. Jason Heyward walks. Alfonso Rivas to second. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes. Nico Hoerner reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jason Heyward out at second. Alfonso Rivas to third. Nico Hoerner picked off, caught stealing second. Alfonso Rivas scores.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Braves 1.

Braves third. Travis Demeritte grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Alfonso Rivas. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. called out on strikes. Matt Olson grounds out to first base to Alfonso Rivas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Cubs 1.

Braves eighth. Marcell Ozuna singles to right field. Ozzie Albies grounds out to first base, Alfonso Rivas to Nico Hoerner to Alfonso Rivas. Marcell Ozuna to second. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep center field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Adam Duvall homers to center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Travis Demeritte singles to right field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 5, Cubs 1.