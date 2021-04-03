Chicago Blackhawks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 3, 2021 Chicago Blackhawks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 88 Patrick Kane 38 13 36 49 5 14 3 0 2 126 .103 F 12 Alex DeBrincat 34 19 17 36 8 8 6 0 4 103 .184 F 8 Dominik Kubalik 38 12 15 27 1 18 3 0 1 106 .113 F 13 Mattias Janmark 38 10 9 19 -15 8 4 1 0 67 .149 F 24 Pius Suter 38 11 7 18 2 8 1 0 3 75 .147 D 27 Adam Boqvist 27 2 12 14 -7 12 1 0 0 28 .071 F 38 Brandon Hagel 35 5 9 14 -4 9 0 0 0 58 .086 F 34 Carl Soderberg 33 6 8 14 -6 14 4 0 1 38 .158 D 2 Duncan Keith 38 1 11 12 -2 20 0 0 1 80 .013 F 23 Philipp Kurashev 37 7 5 12 -11 8 2 0 1 46 .152 D 5 Connor Murphy 32 2 9 11 3 16 0 0 1 46 .043 F 17 Dylan Strome 26 7 4 11 -6 6 4 0 0 42 .167 F 64 David Kampf 38 0 8 8 1 18 0 0 0 48 .000 D 44 Calvin de Haan 37 1 7 8 -13 10 0 0 1 43 .023 D 16 Nikita Zadorov 38 1 6 7 3 27 0 0 0 43 .023 D 74 Nicolas Beaudin 14 2 3 5 2 2 0 0 0 6 .333 F 22 Ryan Carpenter 30 4 0 4 -6 13 1 1 0 42 .095 D 51 Ian Mitchell 32 2 2 4 -7 10 0 0 0 21 .095 F 65 Andrew Shaw 14 2 2 4 -5 6 2 0 0 25 .080 F 71 Lucas Wallmark 16 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 10 .000 F 77 Kirby Dach 4 0 2 2 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 36 Matthew Highmore 23 0 2 2 -5 6 0 0 0 19 .000 D 29 Madison Bowey 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 46 Lucas Carlsson 12 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 10 .000 D 48 Wyatt Kalynuk 3 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 58 MacKenzie Entwistle 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 52 Reese Johnson 5 0 0 0 -2 9 0 0 0 4 .000 F 73 Brandon Pirri 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 38 107 182 289 -71 262 31 2 15 1097 .098 OPPONENT TOTALS 38 117 207 324 58 280 28 3 19 1289 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 32 Kevin Lankinen 26 1574 2.71 13 9 4 2 71 883 0.92 0 2 2 30 Malcolm Subban 10 612 3.14 4 5 1 1 32 329 0.903 0 0 0 60 Collin Delia 2 120 5.0 0 2 0 0 10 73 0.863 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 38 2320 2.97 17 16 5 3 113 1285 .909 107 182 262 OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2320 2.68 21 11 6 0 102 1092 .902 117 207 280 More for youSportsDid Arizona's coach use middle finger after beating...By Paul DoyleSportsImmaturity, Paige Bueckers and next season: Geno Auriemma...By Dan Brechlin