Chicago 89, New York 81

Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Howard 6-13 2-2 15, Dolson 5-10 0-0 12, Dangerfield 1-3 0-0 2, Ionescu 4-10 7-8 16, Onyenwere 1-3 1-2 3, Xu 3-8 2-2 9, Johannes 4-6 4-4 13, Whitcomb 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 28-65 18-20 81.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended