Chicago 83, Connecticut 79

Copper 3-9 0-0 6, Meesseman 11-14 3-3 26, Parker 5-10 5-5 18, Quigley 2-4 2-3 7, Vandersloot 4-10 0-0 8, Stevens 0-3 2-2 2, Yueru 1-1 0-0 2, Allemand 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 5-8 3-4 14. Totals 31-61 15-17 83.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended