Chicago 78, Seattle 74

Stewart 9-17 3-4 24, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Magbegor 2-5 0-0 4, Bird 4-7 0-0 9, Loyd 6-17 5-5 18, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 5-13 0-0 11, January 1-1 0-0 3, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 9-11 74.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended