Chicago 6, Columbus 5

Chicago 2 2 1 1 — 6 Columbus 1 2 2 0 — 5 Chicago won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Chicago, Soderberg 3 (DeBrincat, Kane), 8:11 (pp). 2, Chicago, Kane 9 (Suter, Janmark), 10:03. 3, Columbus, Atkinson 8 (Jenner), 11:34. Second Period_4, Columbus, Laine 7 (Roslovic, Jones), 0:48 (pp). 5, Chicago, Hagel 1 (Kane, Soderberg), 8:12. 6, Columbus, Laine 8 (Jones, Atkinson), 9:24 (pp). 7, Chicago, Kubalik 6 (Keith, Soderberg), 15:05. Third Period_8, Chicago, Boqvist 1 (Kane, Kubalik), 3:37 (pp). 9, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 5 (Carlsson, Roslovic), 10:00 (pp). 10, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 6 (Laine), 16:00. Overtime_None. Shootout_Chicago 1 (DeBrincat G, Kane NG), Columbus 0 (Atkinson NG, Laine NG, Roslovic NG). Shots on Goal_Chicago 17-11-5-1_34. Columbus 5-12-8-5_30. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 2 of 4; Columbus 3 of 4. Goalies_Chicago, Lankinen 8-3-3 (30 shots-25 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 5-4-4 (34-29). A_0 (18,500). T_2:39. Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, James Tobias.