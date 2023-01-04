Chicago 121, Brooklyn 112

Durant 15-22 9-9 44, O'Neale 0-9 0-0 0, Claxton 5-10 1-2 11, Irving 10-24 4-4 25, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 0-2 1-2 1, Curry 8-11 0-0 22, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-91 16-21 112.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run