Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117

DeRozan 9-21 6-7 25, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 8-16 2-2 21, Dosunmu 4-8 0-0 9, LaVine 12-22 5-5 33, Drummond 3-7 0-2 6, Dragic 3-6 1-2 9, White 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 45-93 14-18 118.

Barrett 14-20 10-13 44, Randle 11-22 2-5 29, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Brunson 5-15 1-4 12, Grimes 3-11 0-2 8, Hartenstein 2-2 0-0 5, Sims 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Quickley 6-10 2-2 15. Totals 43-86 15-26 117.

Chicago 29 29 31 29 — 118 New York 22 38 32 25 — 117

3-Point Goals_Chicago 14-31 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3), New York 16-35 (Barrett 6-6, Randle 5-10, Grimes 2-8, Hartenstein 1-1, Brunson 1-3, Quickley 1-5, McBride 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 41 (Vucevic 12), New York 47 (Randle 12). Assists_Chicago 24 (DeRozan 10), New York 23 (Brunson 9). Total Fouls_Chicago 22, New York 17. A_19,812 (19,812)