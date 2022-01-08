Chen back on game, soars to short program win at nationals BARRY WILNER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday.
With a performance full of superb footwork and spins — oh, yeah, there were two massive quads in it, too — Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020.