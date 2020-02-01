https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Chase-tops-CHS-15022213.php
Chase tops CHS
Christian Heritage boys’ basketball team dropped a 74-51 decision to Chase on Friday.
Derrick Coleman scored 17 points for the Kingsmen.
CHASE 74, CHS 51
CHS
Dinari Bien-Aime - 5 points
Ethan Haggerty - 8 points
Charlie Bohn - 2 points
Caleb Haggerty - 7 points
Tom Packevicz - 5 points
Duncan Wang - 0 points
Josh Botelho - 7 points
Derrick Coleman - 17points
Chase
Jamal Clarke - 19 points
Anthony Molina - 16 points
Jaiden Pariagua - 10 points
Neel Avancha- 0 points
Rufi Machario - 11 points
Rohan Singh - 5 points
Joey Scarlatti - 0 points
Colby Calabrese - 11 points
Casey Dennihan - 0 points
Sam Bianoki - 0 points
Adam Retullick - 2 points
Alan Liu - 0 points
