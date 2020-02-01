Recommended Video:

Christian Heritage boys’ basketball team dropped a 74-51 decision to Chase on Friday.

Derrick Coleman scored 17 points for the Kingsmen.

CHASE 74, CHS 51

CHS

Dinari Bien-Aime - 5 points

Ethan Haggerty - 8 points

Charlie Bohn - 2 points

Caleb Haggerty - 7 points

Tom Packevicz - 5 points

Duncan Wang - 0 points

Josh Botelho - 7 points

Derrick Coleman - 17points

Chase

Jamal Clarke - 19 points

Anthony Molina - 16 points

Jaiden Pariagua - 10 points

Neel Avancha- 0 points

Rufi Machario - 11 points

Rohan Singh - 5 points

Joey Scarlatti - 0 points

Colby Calabrese - 11 points

Casey Dennihan - 0 points

Sam Bianoki - 0 points

Adam Retullick - 2 points

Alan Liu - 0 points