Chase Elliott wins pole at The Glen for Sunday's Cup race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

Elliott, the defending race winner, was the fastest Saturday in both rounds of qualifying and beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron with a fast lap of 127.297 mph around the 2.45-mile road course.

Kyle Busch qualified third, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10. Michael McDowell was 11th and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 12th.

Clint Bowyer, in the hunt for the final playoff spot, was 13th followed by Erik Jones and Bowyer's Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Kevin Harvick. Points leader Joey Logano will start 21st.

