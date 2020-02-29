Charles scores 17 off the bench, E. Illinois tops SIUE 70-52

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Kashawn Charles scored 17 points off the bench to carry Eastern Illinois to a 70-52 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Charles shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Mack Smith added 16 points, also with four 3-pointers for Eastern Illinois (16-14, 9-9 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Wallace added 13 points, losing a string of seven straight 20-point games. He added seven rebounds and seven assists. JaQualis Matlock had 10 points.

Tyresse Williford had 17 points for the Cougars (8-23, 5-13).

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Eastern Illinois 76-74 on Feb. 13, starting a string of five straight games for Eastern Illinois that were decided by a final shot. The Panthers knocked off OVC leaders Murray State and Austin Peay in back-to-back three-point wins.

