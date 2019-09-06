Chargers kicker Michael Badgley questionable for opener

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Kicker Michael Badgley is questionable for the Los Angeles Chargers' opener against Indianapolis after suffering a groin injury during Friday's practice.

Badgley signed with the Chargers midway through last season and was 15 of 16 on field goals. He set the team record with a 58-yard field goal in the Week 14 win over Cincinnati.

Coach Anthony Lynn said that if Badgley is unable to go Sunday, Ty Long would handle both punting and kicking duties. Long did both the past two seasons with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League.

Los Angeles has ruled out CB Trevor Williams (quad) while LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring) and WR Geremy Davis (hamstring) are doubtful. LBs Denzel Perryman (ankle) and Drue Tranquill (back) are also questionable.

