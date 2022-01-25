Champions Tour Statistics

Through Jan. 24

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $340,000. 2, Steven Alker, $200,000. 3 (tie), Stephen Ames and Vijay Singh, $125,000. 5, David Toms, $98,000. 6 (tie), Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, $82,500. 8 (tie), Jim Furyk and Brett Quigley, $63,500. 10 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Corey Pavin, $52,500. 12 (tie), Shane Bertsch and Jerry Kelly, $43,500. 14 (tie), Doug Barron, Paul Broadhurst and Darren Clarke, $38,000. 17 (tie), Lee Janzen and Scott Parel, $33,000. 19 (tie), K.J. Choi, Joe Durant, Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir, $27,750. 23 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Jeff Sluman, $24,500. 25, 2 tied with $22,500.

Scoring

1 (tie), Steven Alker and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 66.33. 3 (tie), Stephen Ames and Vijay Singh, 66.67. 5, David Toms, 67. 6 (tie), Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, 67.33. 8 (tie), Jim Furyk and Brett Quigley, 68. 10, 2 tied with 68.33.

Driving Distance

1, Scott Parel, 309.2. 2, Darren Clarke, 305.2. 3, Ken Tanigawa, 303.7. 4, Ernie Els, 302.5. 5, Retief Goosen, 301.8. 6, Steven Alker, 300.7. 7, Vijay Singh, 298.5. 8, Cameron Beckman, 296.5. 9, John Daly, 296.2. 10, Rod Pampling, 295.5.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Tom Lehman, 95.24%. 2 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Jeff Sluman, 92.86%. 4 (tie), Steven Alker, Doug Barron, Olin Browne, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer and Corey Pavin, 90.48%. 10, 5 tied with 88.10%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Steven Alker, 88.89%. 2, Joe Durant, 81.48%. 3 (tie), Cameron Beckman, David Duval and Jerry Kelly, 79.63%. 6, 5 tied with 77.78%.

Total Driving

1, Steven Alker, 10. 2, Rod Pampling, 20. 3 (tie), Darren Clarke and Jeff Sluman, 21. 5 (tie), Joe Durant and Jeff Maggert, 23. 7, Scott Parel, 24. 8 (tie), Scott McCarron and Mike Weir, 26. 10, 2 tied with 32.

Putting Average

1, Shane Bertsch, 1.606. 2, Brett Quigley, 1.684. 3 (tie), K.J. Choi, Miguel Angel Jiménez and Rocco Mediate, 1.69. 6, Rod Pampling, 1.694. 7, Ernie Els, 1.714. 8, Darren Clarke, 1.718. 9, Stephen Ames, 1.725. 10, Corey Pavin, 1.732.

Birdie Average

1, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 6.67. 2 (tie), Steven Alker, Stephen Ames, Rod Pampling, Corey Pavin, Vijay Singh and David Toms, 5.67. 8, 6 tied with 5.33.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Shane Bertsch, 18. 2 (tie), Cameron Beckman, John Daly and Bernhard Langer, 27. 5, 13 tied with 54.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Steven Alker, Ernie Els, Fred Funk, Scott Parel and David Toms, 100.00%. 6, Darren Clarke, 80.00%. 7, Vijay Singh, 77.78%. 8 (tie), Stephen Ames and Paul Broadhurst, 75.00%. 10, Jay Haas, 71.43%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steven Alker, 51. 2, Ernie Els, 68. 3, Vijay Singh, 83. 4, Stephen Ames, 85. 5, Darren Clarke, 87. 6, David Toms, 94. 7, Brett Quigley, 102. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 104. 9, Jim Furyk, 106. 10, Corey Pavin, 109.