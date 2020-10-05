Champions Tour Statistics

Recommended Video:

Through Oct. 4

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, $1,099,287. 2, Ernie Els, $990,816. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $965,929. 4, Scott Parel, $928,198. 5, Jerry Kelly, $868,248. 6, Kevin Sutherland, $737,447. 7, Brett Quigley, $706,796. 8, Jim Furyk, $630,000. 9, Robert Karlsson, $612,405. 10, Fred Couples, $598,183.

Scoring

1, Ernie Els, 68.29. 2, Bernhard Langer, 68.32. 3, Fred Couples, 68.52. 4, Robert Karlsson, 68.64. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 68.65. 6, Scott Parel, 68.74. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.00. 8, Woody Austin, 69.12. 9, Rod Pampling, 69.29. 10, Retief Goosen, 69.32.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 301.8. 2, Vijay Singh, 299.3. 3, John Huston, 298.6. 4, Retief Goosen, 298.1. 5, Ernie Els, 297.1. 6, Brandt Jobe, 294.9. 7, Scott McCarron, 293.2. 8, Robert Karlsson, 292.4. 9, Kenny Perry, 291.0. 10, Darren Clarke, 290.6.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 85.09%. 2, Olin Browne, 80.68%. 3, Robin Byrd, 80.43%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 80.24%. 5, Corey Pavin, 79.51%. 6, Joe Durant, 78.59%. 7 (tie), Paul Broadhurst and Jeff Maggert, 78.35%. 9, Tom Byrum, 78.33%. 10, Scott Verplank, 76.45%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Ernie Els, 76.98%. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 76.70%. 3, Gene Sauers, 74.91%. 4, Tom Lehman, 74.60%. 5, Bernhard Langer, 74.19%. 6, Jerry Kelly, 73.30%. 7, Brandt Jobe, 73.21%. 8, Robert Karlsson, 72.62%. 9, Marco Dawson, 72.40%. 10, 2 tied with 72.22%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 36. 2, Tom Lehman, 43. 3, Darren Clarke, 46. 4, Gene Sauers, 47. 5 (tie), Scott Dunlap and Jeff Maggert, 48. 7, 5 tied with 50.

Putting Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 1.717. 2, Tim Petrovic, 1.727. 3, Fred Couples, 1.733. 4, Woody Austin, 1.737. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.739. 6, Kevin Sutherland, 1.741. 7, Ernie Els, 1.742. 8, Chris DiMarco, 1.744. 9, Retief Goosen, 1.746. 10, Darren Clarke, 1.748.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 4.50. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.45. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 4.41. 4, Scott Parel, 4.32. 5 (tie), Ernie Els, Tim Petrovic and Brett Quigley, 4.29. 8, Woody Austin, 4.26. 9, Rod Pampling, 4.23. 10, Retief Goosen, 4.21.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Ernie Els, 56.0. 2, Woody Austin, 68.0. 3, Kenny Perry, 90.0. 4, Ken Tanigawa, 102.0. 5 (tie), Miguel Angel Jiménez, Rod Pampling and Gene Sauers, 111.6. 8, Fred Couples, 112.5. 9, Retief Goosen, 122.4. 10, 5 tied with 126.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Mike Weir, 64.52%. 2, Woody Austin, 64.29%. 3, Chris DiMarco, 63.83%. 4, Stephen Leaney, 62.86%. 5, Scott Parel, 62.75%. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Tom Pernice Jr., 62.50%. 8 (tie), Fred Funk and Billy Mayfair, 60.98%. 10, 2 tied with 60.00%.

All-Around Ranking

1 (tie), Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jiménez, 107. 3, Bernhard Langer, 121. 4, Woody Austin, 127. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 130. 6, Rod Pampling, 135. 7, Fred Couples, 139. 8, Scott Parel, 151. 9, Robert Karlsson, 153. 10, 2 tied with 169.