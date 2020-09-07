Champions Tour Statistics

Through Sept. 6

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, $914,737. 2, Scott Parel, $815,198. 3, Ernie Els, $782,916. 4, Brett Quigley, $688,825. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $683,785. 6, Kevin Sutherland, $663,560. 7, Jerry Kelly, $606,248. 8, Fred Couples, $554,267. 9, Woody Austin, $526,214. 10, Robert Karlsson, $505,518.

Scoring

1, Fred Couples, 68.26. 2, Bernhard Langer, 68.43. 3, Ernie Els, 68.45. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 68.61. 5, Robert Karlsson, 68.68. 6, Scott Parel, 68.79. 7, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.12. 8, Woody Austin, 69.14. 9, Rod Pampling, 69.24. 10, Brett Quigley, 69.28.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 302.0. 2, John Huston, 301.8. 3, Retief Goosen, 301.1. 4, Vijay Singh, 301.0. 5, Ernie Els, 298.6. 6, Scott McCarron, 295.4. 7, Brandt Jobe, 294.7. 8, Robert Karlsson, 294.5. 9, Brett Quigley, 293.0. 10, Rod Pampling, 292.8.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Fred Funk, 85.76%. 2, Olin Browne, 80.79%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 80.52%. 4, Michael Allen, 79.90%. 5, Robin Byrd, 79.27%. 6, Corey Pavin, 78.86%. 7, Colin Montgomerie, 78.48%. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 77.33%. 9, Joe Durant, 77.03%. 10, Jeff Maggert, 76.74%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kevin Sutherland, 76.89%. 2, Ernie Els, 76.77%. 3 (tie), Tom Lehman and Gene Sauers, 74.67%. 5, Robert Karlsson, 73.99%. 6, Marco Dawson, 73.56%. 7, Brandt Jobe, 72.73%. 8, Bernhard Langer, 72.67%. 9, Jerry Kelly, 72.44%. 10, 2 tied with 72.22%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 38. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 40. 3, Tom Lehman, 42. 4 (tie), Scott Dunlap and Rod Pampling, 44. 6, Paul Broadhurst, 47. 7 (tie), Scott Parel and Gene Sauers, 50. 9, 2 tied with 51.

Putting Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 1.703. 2, Fred Couples, 1.725. 3, Brett Quigley, 1.731. 4 (tie), Michael Allen and Tim Petrovic, 1.735. 6 (tie), Woody Austin and Chris DiMarco, 1.736. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 1.737. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.738. 10, Ernie Els, 1.740.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 4.68. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 4.64. 3, Brett Quigley, 4.56. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.52. 5, Robert Karlsson, 4.45. 6 (tie), Woody Austin, Ernie Els and Scott Parel, 4.36. 9, Tim Petrovic, 4.32. 10, Fred Couples, 4.26.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Ernie Els, 49.5. 2, Woody Austin, 56.0. 3, Ken Tanigawa, 84.0. 4 (tie), Kenny Perry and Gene Sauers, 90.0. 6, John Huston, 99.0. 7, Retief Goosen, 100.8. 8 (tie), Chris DiMarco and Rod Pampling, 112.5. 10, Fred Couples, 114.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Dudley Hart, 70.59%. 2, Stephen Leaney, 66.67%. 3, Fred Funk, 65.52%. 4, Larry Mize, 64.86%. 5 (tie), Chris DiMarco and Bernhard Langer, 64.71%. 7, Tim Petrovic, 64.52%. 8, Glen Day, 64.00%. 9, Scott Parel, 63.64%. 10, Tom Pernice Jr., 63.41%.

All-Around Ranking

1 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, 126. 3, Rod Pampling, 127. 4, Ernie Els, 129. 5, Fred Couples, 130. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 141. 7, Brett Quigley, 142. 8, Robert Karlsson, 145. 9, Woody Austin, 148. 10, Scott Parel, 153.