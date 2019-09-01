Central Connecticut rallies past Fordham 26-23

NEW YORK (AP) — Francis Cole kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired and Central Connecticut rallied last in a season-opening 26-23 victory over Fordham on Saturday.

Central Connecticut led 8-0 after one quarter on the strength of Kenyata Huston's 34-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass from Tyshaun James to quarterback Aaron Winchester.

Fordham answered with an 8-yard scoring pass from Tim DeMorat to Hamze El-Zayat, but the two-point try failed and left the Rams trailing 8-6. The Blue Devils added to their lead in the second quarter when Winchester kept a drive alive with a 14-yard run on third-and-11 then connected with James for a 14-yard TD and a 15-6 halftime lead.

Andrew Mevis booted a 24-yard field goal on the Rams' first possession of the third quarter to cut their deficit to 15-9 and Fordham took a 16-15 lead when DeMorat found El-Zayat for a 14-yard score with 2:26 remaining in the quarter. Fordham forced a three-and-out, but Dexter Lawson intercepted a DeMorat pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown. Winchester passed to Theo Zidor for a two-point conversion and the Blue Devils led 23-16 with 14:09 left to play in the game.

The Blue Devils drove to the Fordham 28-yard line, but Ellis Taylor blocked Brandon Desautels attempt at a 45-yard field goal and 10 plays later DeMorat hooked up with Dequece Carter for a 13-yard TD to knot the score at 23 with 1:53 remaining.

That was more than enough time for Winchester, who set the stage for Cole by completing a 28-yard pass to Arthur Gilmore on third-and-3 that gave Central Connecticut the ball at the Rams' 14.