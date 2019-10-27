Central Arkansas rallies by Sam Houston behind Smith's 4 TDs

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns, including a 15-yarder to Tyler Hudson with 3:57 remaining, and Central Arkansas held off Sam Houston State 29-25 on Saturday night.

Hudson finished with 10 catches for 140 yards and a score. Joe Hampton added 149 yards on five catches, two going for scores, as Central Arkansas (6-2. 4-1 Southland) scored 22 of the final 25 points.

Donovan Williams led Sam Houston State (5-4, 4-2) with 33 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Houston State closed the first half with a nine-play, 99-yard drive, capped by Brennon Tibbs' 10-yard TD reception for a 16-0 lead. Williams added a 10-yard rushing TD and Jevon Leon sacked Smith in the end zone.

Central Arkansas opened the second half with a 75-yard drive, capped by Hampton's 40-yard touchdown grab to snap the SHSU defense's streak of 13 straight scoreless quarters in regulation. Smith's second touchdown pass went to Hampton for 53 yards to pull to 22-14.