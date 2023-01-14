Cent. Michigan 87, Buffalo 78, OT

Adams 5-17 0-1 12, Hardnett 2-8 4-4 8, Jack 1-4 0-1 2, Foster 1-4 3-6 5, C.Jones 7-20 2-2 20, Powell 6-13 4-6 16, Smith 6-6 1-2 13, Blocker 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 14-22 78.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run