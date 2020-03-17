Ceferin says virus is 'biggest crisis that football faced'

LONDON (AP) — After being forced to postpone the European Chamionship, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said soccer is facing its biggest crisis ever.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought European soccer to a standstill, and there is no way of knowing when games might return. The latest step was for UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe, to postpone the continent's showcase tournament from this summer to next year.

And Ceferin knows the difficulties are far from over.

“It is the biggest crisis that football faced in history,” Ceferin said in a television interview with The Associated Press from his native Slovenia. “We all know that this terrible virus that is all across Europe made football and all life in Europe quite impossible. We knew we have to stop the competitions."

As for the financial hit UEFA will take from turning Euro 2020 into Euro 2021, Ceferin said that's still being assessed.

"But it will go to hundreds of millions of euros,” he said.

The European Championship generates around 2 billion euros for UEFA from sponsors and broadcasters — companies that will also feel the wider repercussions of a virus that is bringing so much of life in Europe to a standstill.

“The economic situation in Europe and in the world will harm us as well,” Ceferin said. "It's not only about the losses that we will have directly with postponing of the Euro, but it will affect all the economy. And now today, it's time for unity and for deciding. And tomorrow, it's time to start assessing the possible damages. But I still think I'm sure that we all together will finish this and come. We will come out stronger than ever.”

That could require finding a means to financially support clubs whose key sources of revenue have been wiped out by the leagues across Europe being forced to come to a grinding halt.

“We are all the same in the same situation here and we have to help each other," Ceferin said. "When we see what kind of financial impact are we talking about, then we will see how to help. But yes, some clubs, some leagues will have serious problems.

"But you shouldn't forget about national associations because the sole source of revenue of national associations is mainly UEFA. So it will be a bit hard in a few months or years, but we will step together. And as I said, I'm very optimistic and we will solve the situation.”

A working group will assess the financial landscape for football in Europe, while another explores solutions for competitions on hiatus — domestically and those run by UEFA like the Champions League.

“We think that postponing the Euro is the only chance to get a chance to the national leagues and to all the club competitions to finish their competitions, but also that is not sure for now," Ceferin said. “For the competition for sure it's the best (to complete), but is it possible, concerning the calendar, which is extremely tight? It's hard to say."

Moving the Euros to June 11-July 11 2021 means moving into a slot reserved by FIFA for its newly-expanded Club World Cup, which had yet to find financing or agree to a format after tensions with UEFA over the concept.

“I spoke to the FIFA president (Gianni Infantino) this morning," Ceferin said. "I told him that it's likely to happen, that the Euro will be postponed to 2021. And of course, it's my opinion and I think it's the only possible solution that the Club World Cup that year (2021) cannot happen.”

