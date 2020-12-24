Cavs F Windler has broken left hand, no timetable on return TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 6:14 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Windler broke his left hand in the season opener, another medical setback for a promising player.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie forward Dylan Windler broke his left hand in the season opener, another unlucky medical setback for the promising player.
The team said Thursday that Windler suffered a fourth metacarpal fracture (on his ring finger) when he took a hard fall in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. X-rays after the game were negative, but further tests revealed the fracture.