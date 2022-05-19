Cavallini scores late, Vancouver beats Dallas 2-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored a last-minute penalty kick, lifting the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday night.
Cavallini's third goal of the season came after a scramble in front of the net with Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer leaving a deflected cross at the feet of a Whitecaps attacker. The ball found its way to Ranko Veselinovic, who had pushed forward in attack, and was brought down for the penalty in the 92nd minute.