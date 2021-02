Devon Cavaliere scored four goals and the junior had two assists when the Trumbull/St. Joseph girls ice hockey team defeated Stamford 11-5 on Wednesday night.

“Joining the point power was Devon’s sister, sophomore Teagan Cavaliere earning two goals and five assists,” coach Paula Dady said. “Sophomore Amanda Lepore had a goal and three assists. Freshman goalie Elsa Haakonsen had an amazing game.”