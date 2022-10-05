Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 1:42 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader.
Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings as catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in club history earn a win when the Mariners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the 10th.