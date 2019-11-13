Carter scores career-high 37 in Seattle's 115-81 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Myles Carter scored a career-high 37 points, matched a personal best with 15 rebounds and Seattle beat Division III opponent Pacific (Oregon) 115-81 on Tuesday night.

The victory gave coach Jim Hayford his 400th victory in his 20th year as a college head coach.

Carter, a senior, was 11-of-12 shooting and 15 of 17 at the free-throw line. Terrell Brown added 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting with six assists and Aaron Nettles scored 16 points, all at the foul line on 18 attempts.

The Redhawks (2-2) shot 58 percent. Though only 4 of 20 from the arc, they outscored the Boxers 58-12 in the paint and took 51 free throws, making 43.

Marcus Wallace scored 16 points and Jared Cattell 15 for Pacific. The game was an exhibition for the Boxers, who had 18 players get court time.

The Redhawks last reached the century mark with a 102-64 win over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 20, 2018.