Carter, Resendes lead Merrimack's comeback win

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Christian Carter threw for one touchdown and passed for another, Corey Resendes kicked three second-half field goals and Merrimack defeated Delaware State 30-21 on Saturday.

The win marks Merrimack's first of the season against an FCS opponent in its inaugural FCS campaign. The Warriors picked up their second-ever win against an FCS foe, joining the 2013 team that beat Wagner.

The Warriors (3-4) scored the game's final 16 points on a 42-yard run by Jamari Venter followed by Resendes' three field goals.

Delaware State (1-6) did not score in the second half and the Hornets' only second-half drive into Merrimack territory ended in a lost fumble.

Carter passed for 194 yards and ran for 73. Venter finished with 69 yards rushing. The Warrior defense had four sacks.

Bryant Dallas rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns for Delaware State.