Carter, No. 12 Texas A&M women beat Oklahoma St. 74-62

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 31 points, Kayla Wells added a season-best 22, and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State 74-62 on Saturday night in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Carter made 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and Wells hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Aggies scored the final seven points — including five by Carter — of the first half and then opened the third quarter with a 6-0 spurt to take a 38-28 lead. The Cowgirls made back-to-back layups to trim their deficit to six points, but Carter scored all of Texas A&M's points in a 13-3 run that made it 51-35 with 3:43 left in the period and Oklahoma State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Natasha Mack scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Vivian Gray also had 19 points with a career-high 10 boards for Oklahoma State (6-3). The Cowgirls three losses have all come against high-ranked opponents. They lost to then-No. 1 Oregon and then-No. 8 — and now second-ranked — Louisville over Thanksgiving weekend at the Paradise Jam.

Carter, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, has 1,671 career points and moved past Danielle Gant (1,645 points from 2005-09) into fourth on Texas A&M's scoring list.

The Aggies have won five of their last six against Oklahoma State to improve to 22-22 in the series all-time.

