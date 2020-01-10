Carter-Hollinger lifts Montana over E. Washington 90-63

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Derrick Carter-Hollinger had a season-high 20 points plus 14 rebounds as Montana rolled past Eastern Washington 90-63 on Thursday night.

Carter-Hollinger made 9 of 12 shots. He added four blocks.

Sayeed Pridgett had 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Montana (8-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Kendal Manuel added 14 points. Timmy Falls had 12 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the visiting team.

The 90 points were a season best for Montana, which also posted a season-high 21 assists.

Eastern Washington scored 35 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for the Eagles (9-6, 2-2). Mason Peatling added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kim Aiken Jr., the Eagles' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Montana matches up against Portland State at home on Monday. Eastern Washington plays Idaho on the road next Thursday.

