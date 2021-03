KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Christianna Carr scored 22 points, Ayoka Lee added 21 with 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots and Kansas State upended Texas Tech 75-65 in the second round of the Big 12 women's tourney on Thursday night.

Tenth-seeded Kansas State (9-17) will take on second-seeded — and No. 17-ranked — West Virginia (19-5) in Friday's quarterfinal round.