Carolina snaps Ducks' 8-game win streak with 2-1 victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped the Anaheim Ducks’ eight-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Thursday night.
Ethan Bear scored his first goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves against his former team for the Hurricanes, who improved to 13-2-0 after hanging on to win a well-played game between surging clubs. Carolina has won three straight, including the first two on its six-game West Coast road trip.