Carolina 4, Dallas 3

Dallas 0 1 2 0 — 3 Carolina 1 1 1 1 — 4 Carolina won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 1 (Aho, Hamilton), 1:58 (pp). Second Period_2, Dallas, Oleksiak 2 (Benn), 7:47. 3, Carolina, McGinn 1 (Staal, Skjei), 16:32 (sh). Third Period_4, Dallas, Cogliano 2 (Comeau, Heiskanen), 7:38. 5, Dallas, Benn 1 (Radulov, Khudobin), 12:00. 6, Carolina, Niederreiter 3 (Pesce), 17:25. Overtime_None. Shootout_Carolina 2 (Hamilton G, Svechnikov NG, Trocheck G), Dallas 1 (Pavelski NG, Radulov G, Benn NG). Shots on Goal_Dallas 3-9-12-5_29. Carolina 12-15-10-3_40. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 5; Carolina 1 of 5. Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 3-1-1 (40 shots-37 saves). Carolina, Reimer 3-0-0 (29-26). A_0 (18,680). T_2:42. Referees_Brian Pochmara, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Libor Suchanek, Travis Toomey.