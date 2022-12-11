Carolina 30, Seattle 24

Car_FG Pineiro 47, 7:05. Drive: 14 plays, 43 yards, 7:55. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 28; Hubbard 12 run on 3rd-and-10; Darnold 11 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-5; Darnold 2 pass to Hubbard on 3rd-and-1; Hubbard 2 run on 3rd-and-8. Carolina 3, Seattle 0.

Car_S.Smith 13 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 6:44. Drive: 1 play, 13 yards, 00:05. Key Play: Horn 31 interception return to Seattle 13. Carolina 10, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Car_Hubbard 2 run (Pineiro kick), 12:35. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 6:52. Key Plays: Darnold 17 pass to Blackshear; Darnold 17 pass to Hubbard. Carolina 17, Seattle 0.

Sea_Lockett 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:26. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Igwebuike kick return to Seattle 33; G.Smith 38 pass to Goodwin on 3rd-and-5; G.Smith 17 pass to Lockett. Carolina 17, Seattle 7.

Car_FG Pineiro 32, 2:09. Drive: 8 plays, 25 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Henderson 20 interception return to Seattle 39; Moore 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Darnold 6 pass to Hubbard on 3rd-and-19. Carolina 20, Seattle 7.

Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :16. Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 1:53. Key Plays: Igwebuike kick return to Carolina 46; G.Smith 10 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-3; G.Smith 15 pass to Goodwin on 3rd-and-8. Carolina 20, Seattle 14.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 27, 10:00. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 5:00. Key Plays: Igwebuike kick return to Seattle 40; G.Smith 14 pass to Goodwin; G.Smith 13 run; Homer 16 run; G.Smith 4 pass to Goodwin on 3rd-and-7. Carolina 20, Seattle 17.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Blackshear 8 run (Pineiro kick), 6:57. Drive: 10 plays, 74 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Hubbard 11 run; Hubbard 12 run on 3rd-and-2; Blackshear 16 run. Carolina 27, Seattle 17.

Car_FG Pineiro 39, 1:56. Drive: 9 plays, 44 yards, 4:21. Key Play: Foreman 11 run. Carolina 30, Seattle 17.

Sea_Goodwin 24 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :16. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:40. Key Plays: G.Smith 23 pass to Lockett; G.Smith 10 pass to Parkinson; G.Smith 6 pass to Homer on 3rd-and-13; G.Smith 25 pass to Metcalf on 4th-and-7. Carolina 30, Seattle 24.

A_68,672.

___

Car Sea FIRST DOWNS 24 16 Rushing 14 2 Passing 8 13 Penalty 2 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-13 6-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 328 287 Total Plays 72 53 Avg Gain 4.6 5.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 223 46 Rushes 46 14 Avg per rush 4.848 3.286 NET YARDS PASSING 105 241 Sacked-Yds lost 2-15 3-23 Gross-Yds passing 120 264 Completed-Att. 14-24 21-36 Had Intercepted 0 2 Yards-Pass Play 4.038 6.179 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-4-4 5-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 2-53.5 4-44.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 91 104 Punt Returns 3-16 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-24 3-104 Interceptions 2-51 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-29 3-35 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 39:16 20:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Hubbard 14-74, Foreman 21-74, Blackshear 4-32, Darnold 4-30, Shenault 1-7, Moore 2-6. Seattle, Homer 9-26, G.Smith 3-20, T.Jones 1-2, Goodwin 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Carolina, Darnold 14-24-0-120. Seattle, G.Smith 21-36-2-264.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Shenault 4-31, Hubbard 3-25, S.Smith 2-17, Thomas 2-11, Marshall 1-18, Blackshear 1-17, Foreman 1-1. Seattle, Goodwin 5-95, Metcalf 5-71, Lockett 5-60, Dissly 2-20, Homer 2-8, Parkinson 1-10, T.Jones 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, S.Smith 2-16, Taylor 1-0. Seattle, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, Blackshear 1-24. Seattle, Igwebuike 3-104.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, S.Thompson 6-3-.5, Horn 5-1-0, Luvu 4-0-1, Chinn 3-2-0, Burris 2-0-0, Carrie 2-0-0, Gross-Matos 1-2-0, Henderson 1-1-0, Roy 1-1-0, Haynes 1-0-1, Der.Brown 1-0-0, Ioannidis 1-0-0, B.Smith 1-0-0, Burns 0-2-.5, Hartsfield 0-1-0. Seattle, Barton 7-8-0, Neal 6-5-0, Brooks 5-5-0, Diggs 5-0-0, Mone 4-1-0, Irvin 3-3-1, Nwosu 3-1-0, Woolen 2-1-0, Bryant 2-0-0, M.Jackson 2-0-0, M.Adams 1-3-0, Collier 1-2-0, Jefferson 1-1-0, Woods 1-1-0, Taylor 1-0-1, Lockett 1-0-0, Mafe 1-0-0, Tabor 1-0-0, Ford 0-1-0, Homer 0-1-0, Lucas 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, Horn 1-31, Henderson 1-20. Seattle, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.