Cards rally past Cubs 5-3 in 11 innings, take rubber game MATT CARLSON, Associated Press June 5, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Juan Yepez singled home automatic runner Nolan Gorman to lead off the 11th inning, Brendan Donovan doubled in an insurance run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Sunday night.
Yepez lined his tiebreaking hit and Donovan delivered off Daniel Norris (0-4), who had pitched a perfect 10th inning.