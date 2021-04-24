Cardinals jump on Reds early, hold on for 5-4 win DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press April 23, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 12:05 a.m.
1 of7 St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) runs in to score past Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) on a double by Yadier Molina during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) hits an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) and catcher Andrew Knizner celebrate a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos (2) is congratulated by third base coach J.R. House after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina homered and doubled to help St. Louis build a 5-0 lead, Alex Reyes pitched out of a ninth-inning jam and the Cardinals held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday night.
Kwang-Hyun Kim (1-0) allowed one run on five hits with a career-high eight strikeouts as St. Louis snapped a two-game skid. Three of Kim’s four major league wins have come against Cincinnati.