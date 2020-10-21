Carbone’s goal lifts unbeaten Trumbull to win

Sophomore Maura Carbone (4) scored the game-winning goal in the Eagles' victory over Fairfield Warde. Trumbull's Alexandra Baratta (12) and Ella Consia (16) hone in on the action. Sophomore Maura Carbone (4) scored the game-winning goal in the Eagles' victory over Fairfield Warde. Trumbull's Alexandra Baratta (12) and Ella Consia (16) hone in on the action. Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Photo: Trumbull Athletics / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Carbone’s goal lifts unbeaten Trumbull to win 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Trumbull High field hockey team remained unbeaten with a 1-0 victory over visiting Fairfield Warde at McDougall Stadium.

The first half saw both teams get several scoring chances but ended scoreless.

In the second half, Warde put some pressure on the Trumbull defense but Eagle goalie Meg McCarthy made two saves to keep it at nil.

Trumbull broke through late in the third quarter after sophomore Kayla Barbagallo took a shot inside the circle that Warde goalie Sidney Falterer initially stopped. When the ball came loose in front of the goal, sophomore Maura Carbone battled for possession and then flicked the ball to the back of the cage to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 4:37 on the clock. It was Carbone’s fourth goal of the season.

The Mustangs forced a penalty corner with 1:28 left. Trumbull senior Joelle Nutter deflected a shot to outside the circle and the Eagles were able to regain possession and run out the clock.

“I am incredibly proud of the girls,” Trumbull head coach Colleen Filush said. “They continue to push through and grow with each game we play.”

For the game, Trumbull outshot Warde 11 to 9 but the Mustangs held a 10-6 advantage in penalty corners.

McCarthy finished with 10 saves to earn her fifth shutout of the season.

Falterer made six saves for Warde (4-2).

Trumbull returns to action on Friday when its hosts St. Joseph at 3:45 p.m.

Trumbull 1, Fairfield Warde 0

At Trumbull HS - McDougall Stadium

T 0 0 1 0 - 1

W 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - No scoring

2nd Quarter - No scoring

3rd Quarter - T - Maura Carbone (unassisted), 4:37

4th Quarter - No scoring

Shots on Goal: T (13), W (12)

Penalty Corners: T (6), W (10)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 10, W - Sidney Falterer, 6

Records: T 6-0; W 4-2