Capitals lose to Flyers, miss chance to reclaim 1st in East STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 10:13 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling flat after an emotional week, the Washington Capitals cost themselves their easiest path to a division title and showed worrying signs with the playoffs approaching.
The Capitals lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 Friday night, missing their chance to reclaim first place in the East Division. They trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by two points with two games left on their regular-season schedule.