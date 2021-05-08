Capitals beat Flyers in overtime, Penguins win East Division STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 10:17 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller tied it with 39.8 seconds left in regulation, Conor Sheary scored the overtime winner and the short-handed Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Saturday night to guarantee they'll open the playoffs at home.
Failing to win in regulation gave the East Division title to the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals locked up the No. 2 seed in the East and home-ice advantage in the first round.