Canucks beat Stars 6-2, extend winning streak to 6 games

Vancouver Canucks' Nic Petan, left, and Dallas Stars' Michael Raffl, of Austria, vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 18, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Brock Boeser and Jason Dickinson each had a goal and two assists for the Canucks. Vasily Podkolzin and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists.

Roope Hintz had two goals for Dallas, including a short-handed score in the second period.

Thatcher Demko stopped 28 of 30 shots for Vancouver, which swept the three-game season series against Dallas.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 15 of 19 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Scott Wedgewood had 10 saves in relief.

NOTES: Alex Chiasson was a late scratch for the Canucks with a non-COVID illness. The right winger took the warmup but was replaced in the lineup by Nic Petan. Chiasson was on a five-game point streak with five goals and four assists. … Stars defenseman Esa Lindell also missed the game with a non-COVID illness. … Vancouver was without captain Bo Horvat. He’ll be out at least two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury against the Coyotes on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Dallas: At Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game trip.

Vancouver: Host Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

