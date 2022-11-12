Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT

Evans 4-7 0-0 8, Farell 2-2 0-0 5, Mellouk 6-9 1-1 13, Banks 5-13 9-12 22, Luc 5-16 1-4 13, Hill 3-6 0-0 6, Venning 4-6 3-4 11, Flowers 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 29-64 16-23 80.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed