Canisius 67, St. Peter's 60, OT

Okpoh 1-2 0-4 2, Gadsden 3-10 4-4 11, Long 3-7 2-2 10, Moultrie 4-10 6-6 17, Staveskie 2-5 8-8 14, J.Fritz 4-7 2-2 10, Dinkins 0-3 0-0 0, Maslennikov 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-46 23-28 67.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run