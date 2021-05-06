Candelario homers as Tigers beat Red Sox 6-5 in 10 innings

BOSTON (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Boston Red Sox for a 6-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Robbie Grossman began the Detroit 10th on second and advanced to third on Jonathan Schoop's leadoff single. Candelario then went deep against Garrett Whitlock, sending a drive to right for his third homer.