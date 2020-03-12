Cancellations sweep Ohio as governor's warning hits home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A look at developments related to the new coronavirus as Ohio tests for additional cases after confirming its first four.

Health officials say four people in the state have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. Ohio is currently testing 24 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 21 people.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Ohio State University canceled the annual football team scrimmage dubbed the “Spring Game,” scheduled for April 11, an event that regularly attracts tens of thousands of fans to Columbus. Cincinnati canceled its Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on March 26, a 100-year tradition on the Reds' opening day. The Cleveland Orchestra canceled three concerts scheduled for this week. Schools across the state canceled concerts and other school performances. Gov. Mike DeWine has said an official order restricting mass gatherings is coming soon.

In Cuyahoga County, judges, prosecutors and the sheriff's office have agreed to allow as many low-level offenders as possible to reach plea bargains as a means of getting them out of jail to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through the inmate population. Nearly all of Ohio's public colleges and universities are now temporarily moving to online or remote learning, as are many of the private schools. Attendance at Ohio high school postseason tournaments will be limited to relatives of athletes, the media, coaches and school administrators. Nursing home visits are sharply restricted, and multiple polling places have been moved from senior centers ahead of the March 17 primary.

