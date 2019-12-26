Canada beats US 6-4 in world junior hockey opener

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton scored twice to help Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday night in their Group B opener at the world junior hockey championship.

Alexis Lafreniere gave Canada a 5-4 lead with 3:11 left, just 7 seconds after Shane Pinto tied it for the U.S.

Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and Nico Daws made 28 saves. Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick in the June NHL draft, added three assists.

Pinto scored twice, and Nick Robertson and Arthur Kaliyev added goals for the Americans. Spencer Knight made 26 saves.

In the other Group B game, the host Czech Republic beat Russia 4-3.

Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist for the Czech Republic. Simon Kubicek, Jan Mysak and Matej Blumel also scored and Lukas Dostal made 33 saves. Yego Zamula scored twice for Russia.

In Group A in Trinec, Sweden beat Finland 3-2 in overtime and Switzerland topped Kazakhstan 5-3.

Canada's Dylan Cozens, centre, and teammate Alexis Lafreniere (11) react after the third goal on the United States goaltender Spencer Knight as teammates Spencer Stastney(7) and K'Andre Miller(19) look on during second period at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

Alexander Holtz scored in overtime for Sweden after Nils Hoglander had a lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in regulation. Samuel Fagemo also scored, and Hugo Alnefelt made 23 saves.

Patrik Puistola and Kristian Tanus scored for Finalnd, and Justus Annunen made 45 saves.

Matthew Verboon scored twice for Switzerland.