Campbell shines, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 in Game 3 BY FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 10:53 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jack Cambell had 32 saves — including three to protect the lead on a late power play — and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night.
Ilya Mikheyer had two empty-net goals in the final two minutes, and Morgan Rielly, Colin Blackwell and David Kampf also scored to help Toronto take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference matchup.
