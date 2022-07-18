Cameron Smith a British Open champion and man for any course DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer July 18, 2022 Updated: July 18, 2022 3:35 a.m.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith made eight birdies on the final day of the British Open. His 8-under 64 was the lowest closing round at St. Andrews by the champion golfer of the year. His name on the claret jug includes his score of 268, the best ever on the Old Course.
What defined this tough-as-nails Australian in his greatest moment was a par.