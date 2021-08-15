Cam Thomas scores 36 points, Nets beat Spurs 104-100

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 36 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 on Sunday in the NBA Summer.

Thomas, the former LSU player selected 27th overall in the NBA draft, was 11 of 25 from the field and made all 11 of his free throw attempts. Thomas was coming off a 31-point performance Thursday night that including the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime against Washington Wizards.

“Just win, that’s my mindset,” Thomas said. “I just want to win the game. My teammates and coaches trust in me to close out the games. ... So really, it’s just confidence.”

Jordan Bowden had 14 points and Alize Johnson chipped in with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Nets (3-1) took the lead late in the third quarter after a sluggish first half.

“We started out slow,” Thomas said. "We had to get stops and that helped us get the victory."

Joshua Primo led the Spurs (1-3) with 21 points, although he was just 8 of 22 from the field. Tre Jones had 18 points and DaQuan Jeffries had 15 points in the loss.

CLIPPERS 94, JAZZ 90

Amir Coffey had 20 points, Keon Johnson added 17 points and six rebounds and Los Angeles handed Utah its first loss in Las Vegas.

Coffey and Johnson combined to make 8 of 12 3-point attempts.

“Each game I’m getting more and more comfortable with the guys around me,” said Johnson, the 21st overall pick. “I feel like I’m trying to learn more and more so I can implement it into my game.”

Jason Preston added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Clippers held off a late Jazz rally to win for the first time this summer.

The Jazz (3-1) got 18 points each from Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest, and 17 points from Elijah Hughes but couldn't overcome a double-digit fourth quarter deficit after being outrebounded 59-44.

KINGS 86, MAVERICKS 70

Louis King had 18 points on four 3-pointers, and Emanuel Terry added 13 points and eight rebounds as the Kings improved to 4-0 in the Summer League. The Kings were a plus-30 with Terry on the floor.

Sacramento first-round draft pick Davion Mitchell was held to four points and had five assists.

Carlik Jones had 18 points and Feron Hunt added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who finished 0-4 in Las Vegas. Dallas again struggled from deep, making just 4 of 22 3-point attempts.

WIZARDS 93, BUCKS 83

Washington first-round pick Corey Kispert scroed 18 points and made four 3-pointers, and Caleb Homesley added 13 points and eight rebounds for Washington against Milwaukee. Jaime Echenique chipped in with 13 points.

Milwaukee got 18 points each from Jordan Nwora and Mamadi Diakite, while center Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

