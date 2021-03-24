Calls for probe into football team's Holocaust reference

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — The Anti-Defamation League is asking for an independent investigation into a Massachusetts high school football team that used Holocaust-related language including “Auschwitz" and Jewish words in its on-field play calling during a recent game.

Robert Trestan, president of the New England ADL, said Tuesday he was told by Duxbury school's superintendent that the words “rabbi" and "dreidel" were also used in Duxbury High School's March 12 game. Auschwitz was a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

Superintendent John Antonucci in a statement said the district’s investigation found members of the football team used “anti-Semitic and potentially other inappropriate and derogatory language.”

“We have been in touch with many members of the community, parents, and the Anti-Defamation League regarding the seriousness of the allegations,” Antonucci said.

He said the words were not directed at the opposing team or at a particular player.

“It is important to note that while the players clearly demonstrated poor judgment, the responsibility for this incident also lies with the adults overseeing the program,” he said. “In short, this was a systemic failure.”

Coach Dave Maimaron also released a statement in which he apologized.

“On behalf of the staff and players of the Duxbury High School football team, I want to extend my apology for the insensitive, crass and inappropriate language used in the game on March 12th,” he said. “Using the term was careless, unnecessary and most importantly hurtful on its face — inexcusable.”

High school football is being played in the spring this year because the coronavirus pandemic caused postponement of the fall season.

Duxbury is one of the most successful teams in the state with five state Super Bowl victories since 2005.