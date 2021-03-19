Calling shots, not blocking them, Ewing leads Hoyas to NCAAs HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer March 19, 2021 Updated: March 19, 2021 3:32 p.m.
FILE - Georgetown head coach John Thompson, left, gives a happy pat to the most valuable player, Patrick Ewing, after Georgetown defeated Houston in the NCAA college basketball championship game in Seattle, in this April 2, 1984, file photo.
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing cuts down the net after an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in the championship of the Big East Conference tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in New York.
FILE - Georgetown's Patrick Ewing cuts his share of the net after Georgetown beat Houston for the NCAA college basketball national championship in Seattle, in this April 3, 1984, file photo.
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing, center, talks to his players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York.
Georgetown's Dante Harris (2) celebrates with coach Patrick Ewing after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the semifinals in the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in New York. Georgetown won 66-58.
FILE - New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing encourages fans to cheer in the final seconds of their playoff game against the Charlotte Hornets in New York, in this Saturday, April 26, 1997, file photo. The Knicks won 100-93.
FILE - Georgetown's Patrick Ewing (33) is shown in action during a game against St. John University at New York's Madison Square Garden, in this Feb. 27, 1985, file photo. Georgetown won 85-69.
When Patrick Ewing thinks about the old days, about his 1980s college career at Georgetown as a dominant 7-foot center wearing a T-shirt underneath his jersey and No. 33 on it, this is what comes to mind:
“I should have three championship banners,” Ewing said in a telephone interview this week. “I only have one.”
