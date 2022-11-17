California 84, Idaho 71

Bea 7-16 5-5 19, Allred 4-6 0-0 10, Gandy 5-11 0-0 15, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Smith 5-11 2-2 14, Brans 1-3 0-0 3, Malone 0-0 0-0 0, Phillips 2-3 1-2 5, Totals 26-58 8-9 71
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves