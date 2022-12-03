California 84, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51

Peat 1-4 0-2 2, Beck 4-9 1-4 10, Bouie 1-3 2-2 4, Potter 4-10 8-8 17, Reese 4-9 2-4 10, Azaria Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Body 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Shephard 2-7 0-0 6, Busby 0-3 0-0 0, Okowi 0-1 0-0 0, Rittenberry 0-0 0-0 0, Breazia Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 13-20 51
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run